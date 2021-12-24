Hotel Shooting suspect arrested

On 12-24-21 at around 11:50 am Bossier City Police responded to a shooting at the Extended Stay Suites on Gould Dr. A female was found to have been shot in the chest. She was transported to Oshners Hospital immediately by the Bossier City Fire Department. She is now listed in Stable condition.



After detectives responded to the scene they interviewed the victim’s boyfriend, Brandon Stewart, and several witnesses. During the investigation it was discovered that the incident stemmed from a domestic situation. Stewart was booked into jail for Attempted Second Degree Murder.