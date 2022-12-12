Hours-long standoff ends peacefully with suspect in custody

A four hour long standoff with an armed individual ended peacefully early Monday morning due to the efforts of both the Bossier City Police and Fire Departments.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. on December 12, 2022, BCPD dispatch received a call from a concerned resident at an apartment complex located in the 2600 block of Village Lane.

The caller stated that a black male, identified as 23-year-old Demarcus McCall, Jr., was armed with an assault rifle outside an apartment building and had fired at least one shot.

Due to the nature of the situation, both BCPD and BCFD responded to the scene and set up a command post. Nearby residents were notified of the danger and some of the nearby apartments were evacuated.

Specialized equipment including the armored BearCat police vehicle as well as the MedCat, an armored fire rescue vehicle, were dispatched to the scene.

As officers attempted to approach, McCall, Jr. fired multiple rounds, subsequently barricading himself inside his apartment.

After several hours of negotiation, McCall, Jr. surrendered peacefully at approximately 6:00 a.m. and was taken into custody.

No one was injured, and the incident remains under investigation.