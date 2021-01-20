House Republican Conference Vice Chairman Mike Johnson Statement on the New Presidential Administration and 117th Congress

WASHINGTON, January 20, 2021 — United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today released the following statement on the new Presidential Administration and the 117th Congress:

“This 59th Inauguration Day is a testament to the enduring American tradition of transferring the enormous power of the presidency. I am proud of all the extraordinary things Congress was able to accomplish working with President Trump and his administration to benefit our districts and our states.

“In the 117th Congress, I look forward to working together on big priorities like helping to address our infrastructure needs, expand rural broadband access, and ensure our military installations have the resources they need to keep Americans safe.

“We hope that the appeal to unity today is sincere and that the actions of the Biden Administration match that message. If not, I’ll be ready to help lead my House colleagues against any attempts by the Administration to enact an agenda that would jeopardize our cherished freedoms. Our institutions endured unprecedented stress this month, but they stood the test, and now we must get back to the hard work.”

Congressman Johnson was unable to travel to attend the presidential inauguration ceremony in person due to a medical appointment that could not be rescheduled.