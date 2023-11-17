House Speaker Mike Johnson hosts Veterans Resource Fair

Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune

On Friday, November 17, 2023, the staff for Speaker of the House Mike Johnson – R (LA-04) hosted the 4th Congressional District Veterans Resource Fair for the purpose of connecting Louisiana active-duty soldiers and veterans with the many services available to them. The event was held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the LA Tech Academic Success Center located on the Bossier Parish Community College campus in Bossier City.

“This particular resource fair is hosted by Speaker Mike Johnson’s office and he wanted the community to come together in order to show all of the resources that are available to our local military and veterans. It’s not specifically for school, but it’s for really everything that they could possibly need to help them for what they need in the community,” said Susan Stakes, Director of Veteran and Military Educational Services at BPCC.

The event featured representatives from Veterans advocacy organizations focused on housing, healthcare, job opportunities, and family support.

Participants included: Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, Shreveport Veterans Center, Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Louisiana Workforce Commission Veterans Program, New Orleans Veterans Administration Office, Northwest Louisiana War Veterans Home and representatives from the Veterans Affairs Administration.

Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District is home to Barksdale Air Force (Bossier City), Fort Johnson (Leesville, LA) and Camp Minden in the Minden area. Additionally, the state of Louisiana is home to tens of thousands of veterans and active-duty soldiers.