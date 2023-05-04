Home News-Free How to help Valero gas station shooting victims’ families

At around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning May 2, 2023,  the Bossier City Police Department responded to a shots fired call at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive off Interstate 20 near East Texas Street in Bossier City.

When officers arrived on scene, an Alabama murder suspect, Cortrell Burks, Age 50, emerged from the store and an exchange of gunfire occurred between officers and the suspect. It was confirmed that a BCPD officer Kenny Gallon was shot and transported to an area hospital.

During a press conference on Wednesday May 3, 2023, it was revealed that Joshua Ryan Calk, a 47 year old white male who was a customer, and Jairiah Hamilton, a 36 year old Black male store clerk, were fatally wounded.

If you would like to help the families of the victims, below are links to the GoFundMe campaigns:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/jairiah-hamilton
https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-castencalk-family
https://www.gofundme.com/f/318pwh2too?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_8kcq+318pwh2too
