Bossier City, LA – Services to honor the life of TSgt Howard Fremont Schoonover, USAF, Ret., will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 8, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Lynn Foster. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Howard was born in Friendship, NY on October 14, 1939, and passed away on July 3, 2019. He served his country for three years in the U.S. Army and later enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from Barksdale Air Force Base as TSgt on November 1, 1983. After his retirement,

Howard began his second career in transportation as an eighteen wheeler truck driver. He did this for twenty years. As a hobby, Howard worked on automobiles; creating new cars out of several old ones. Back in the day, when cars were “cars”, just the sound would reveal to Howard what was wrong, and he could fix it!

Howard was a loving husband, a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was awarded the title of “Honorary Girl Scout” because of the many times he drove the bus to camp when his daughters were little. Howard never met a stranger and we’ll miss him dearly.

He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and four sisters. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 51 ½ years, Lois Schoonover; daughters, Patricia “Patty” Copes and husband Chuck, and Brenda Garlington and husband Jimmy, Jr.; grandchildren, Sara and Russell Barnett, Cassandra Johnson and husband Christopher, Christopher “David” Garlington and wife Gabryel; ten great-grandchildren and one on the way.

