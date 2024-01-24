Howdy Homemade Ice Cream by Holy Angels serves up their first scoop in Bossier City

Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune

Friends, staff and local dignitaries gathered at the new Howdy Homemade Ice Cream by Holy Angels in Bossier City to attend a “First Scoop Celebration” on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler had the honor of receiving the very first scoop of ice cream served at Howdy Homemade Ice Cream by Holy Angels’ new Bossier City location.

“This is an exciting day. The mission of Howdy Homemade’s ice cream is very much the same as Holy Angels, which is to provide independence for persons with developmental disabilities. We appreciate the mayor coming out and supporting this. We also appreciate the hospitality that Bossier has shown us. We look forward to a long standing relationship with you guys,” said Randy Davidson, Chief Operating Officer at Holy Angels.

Franchised by Holy Angels in 2023, Howdy Homemade Ice Cream focuses on employing community members with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Holy Angels opened the first Louisiana-based Howdy Homemade Ice Cream franchise at the Holy Angels David Toms Angel Works Gift Shop on Overton Brooks Road in Shreveport (near the Holy Angels main campus) in January of 2023. Their new Bossier City location expands opportunities for community members to participate in meaningful work in a safe, friendly environment.

Customers can enjoy delicious ice cream by the scoop or by the pint inside of Howdy’s newly decorated Bossier City location. For more information about catering or where to buy Howdy Homemade Ice Cream locally, visit: howdybyholyangels.com. Howdy Homemade Ice Cream was founded by Dallas-based restauranter Tom Landis in 2015 and focuses on providing employment opportunities for people with special needs. Currently, Howdy Homemade Ice Cream has eight locations nationwide.