Human Trafficker Arrested in Bossier Parish

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says an Arkansas man was arrested for human trafficking in Bossier Parish Wednesday afternoon.

Undercover agents with the Bossier Sheriff/Police Narcotics/Vice Task Force arrested Christopher Dwayne Parker, 43, of the 100 block of Park Circle, Texarkana, Arkansas, during a vice investigation in Bossier City.

Agents determined Parker sex-trafficked an 18-year old female victim at a Bossier City hotel and arrested him today. Parker is charged with Human Trafficking, Pandering, Promoting Prostitution, Money Laundering, and Possession of Schedule 1 (Marijuana). Agents seized his vehicle and $1445.40 in cash. A charge of Racketeering is expected to be added to his charges.

The victim was rescued at the hotel and placed in the care of a representative from Purchased – NOT FOR SALE. This local organization gives rescue, relationship, recovery, and resources to women and children experiencing sexual exploitation and sex trafficking. FBI agents aided in the investigation.

The Bossier Sheriff/Police Narcotics/Vice Task Force are members of the NW Louisiana Human Trafficking Task.

At the time of this release, Parker’s bond has not been set.