Hundreds Clean up Bossier with “Operation Clean Sweep”

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and Keep Bossier Beautiful thank the nearly 660 volunteers who signed up to pick up trash in Bossier Saturday morning as part of “Operation Clean Sweep.”

From Plain Dealing to South Bossier, from Benton to Haughton, and all through Bossier City, hundreds of volunteers took to the streets of Bossier Parish Saturday morning to fill their trash bags.

From the sheriff, to the mayor-elect, city council members, school board members, judges, teachers, law enforcement officers, firefighters, military members, veterans, business people, pastors, and many dedicated members of the community – everyone pitched in…and picked up!

A few hundred of those volunteers also stopped by the Viking Drive Substation to enjoy burgers and hot dogs cooked by the Rotary Club of Bossier City on a large grill provided by Tom Lawson with Advanced Air Conditioning. Other sponsors of the food, t-shirts, advertising and supplies were Sysco, Citi Tele Coin, Sierra Frac Sand, Inc., Lamar Billboards and Friends of Bossier Parish Law Enforcement, Inc.

Waste Connections, Inc., helped with t-shirts and also provided the large dumpster for the hundreds of bags of trash picked up from the streets of Bossier. There were enough bags collected to fill a second dumpster!

And the volunteers were simply awesome – 119 from schools, 77 from government agencies, 38 from places of worship, 35 from businesses, and 21 from clubs and organizations – as well as hundreds more of individuals who just wanted to make a difference to Keep Bossier Beautiful.