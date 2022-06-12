Hundreds gather to support local arts at Bossier Arts Council Artini event

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

Hundreds gathered for a Big Top experience on Saturday, June 11, to support local arts at the Bossier Arts Council’s 12th annual “Artini” event.

The signature fundraiser for the BAC was held at the Bossier Civic Center.

“Artini” celebrates various forms of creative expression and encompasses the culinary, musical, and visual arts by having local mixologists create signature martinis and compete for the coveted title of “Judges Choice,” “People’s Choice,” and “Most M’artisanal.”

The funds raised from the event support the Bossier Arts Council’s programming, local artist advancement support, and community outreach projects for the entire year.

The 2022 Featured Artist was Lisandra Di Liberto Torres. Torres has spent several years building a portfolio that reveals a mixture of reality and fantasy. She may be best known for her series of red cows with wings that she paints. They are a favorite subject for her because of the town in which she grew up in Puerto Rico, which is a center for the country’s milk production.

“We say that Hatillo has 38,000 people and 32,000 cows,” jokes Di Liberto!

The 12th annual “Artini” featured 19 restaurants and bars competing for top martini honors in three categories. “Judges Choice,” “People’s Choice” and “Most M’artisanal.” Competitors created a signature martini, specifically for this event in hopes their recipe would stand out and win over the guests and judges.

