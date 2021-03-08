Hundreds receive one-dose vaccination at drive-thru clinic in arena parking lot

The first large-scale COVID-19 vaccination clinic took place in Bossier City.

The highly anticipated LSU Health Shreveport & Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport drive-through vaccination clinic was held on Saturday March 6th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brookshire Grocery Arena.

Doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were distributed to those who were eligible under Phase 1A or Phase 1B, Tier 1 guidelines for Louisiana.

“Today is a great big push to get a lot of vaccines out in Northwest Louisiana all in one day,” Dr. John Vanchiere, professor of pediatrics and director of vaccines and testing outreach for LSU Health Shreveport said.

“My encouragement is for folks is still get vaccinated as quickly as you can. Because the sooner we get our population vaccinated, that’s what is really going to help us shut down the emergence of these variance,” he added.

The Louisiana Department of Health, LSU Health Shreveport, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, Louisiana National Guard, students from BPCC, SUSLA, NSU and staff from other healthcare providers worked hand-in-hand to not only make this clinic possible. But to administer vaccine shots while at the clinic.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the FDA on February 27. It is given in one dose, which will be very convenient for many people.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a more durable vaccine, which makes it easier to handle.

It can last up to three months in the refrigerator, whereas the other vaccines must be stored at very cold temperatures.