Hunt for Unexpected Art in Downtown Shreveport Saturday, May 20

On Saturday, May 20 from 10 am-2 pm, the hunt will be on for art in unexpected places in Downtown Shreveport, and you’re invited to join in the search.

The Downtown Development Authority, working with a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Louisiana Office of Cultural Development, has created Art in Unexpected Places. The pedestrian-oriented artworks of wire sculptor James Marks and fabric/crochet artist Charmel Lester will pop up throughout downtown over the next six months.

The temporary art pop up will kick off Saturday with an art ‘hunt’ downtown. This family-friendly event will start and end at Dripp Donuts, 421 Market Street. Bring your team (or just yourself) and register. You will be given a map to chart your art ‘discoveries’.

Find five or more pop-up art displays and win a special “Art” donut, created for this one day only by the sourdough artisans at Dripp. (PS “Art” donuts cannot be purchased, only earned with unexpected art!)

Dripp Donuts is the place to be on Saturday. While there, meet artists Charmel Lester and James Marks, creators of the ‘unexpected’ artworks. Shop the Dripp art market, and from 11 am- 1 pm, have lunch at the Dripp Hot Chicken trailer. From noon-2 pm, enjoy tunes by HotBoy Yoshi. Enjoy donuts, kolaches and a variety of beverages all day.

To recap:

10am-2pm- Unexpected Art Hunt

Win free Art Donuts & other Items!

Shop the Art Market

Eat Donuts!

11am-1pm- Dripp Hot Chicken Plates

Shop the Art Market

Eat Donuts!

Noon- 2 pm- music with HotBoy Yoshi

Shop the Art Market

Eat Donuts!

The event is free admission, and open to all ages. There will be some walking, so wear comfy shoes. Be prepared to discover art, eat donuts, and have a ball!

**At present there is no rain date, but if things start looking terrible, we will consider a postponement.