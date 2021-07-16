Hunt Heroes Foundation and Operation Homefront Collaborate to Support Military Families this Back to School Season

Hunt Heroes Foundation (HHF), the non-profit organization founded by Hunt Military Communities (HMC), announced today its support of Operation Homefront and its annual Back-to-School BrigadeⓇ program to provide school supplies to military families in advance of the upcoming 2021 school year. HHF will be delivering 2,100 backpacks filled with school supplies and distributing them throughout the month of August to HMC communities across the U.S., including Louisiana.

Operation Homefront is a national non-profit organization that provides military families with critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and recurring family support programs throughout the year. HMC has a committed and long-standing relationship with the military community and understands the challenges that affect military families.

According to an 2020 CNBC report, on average, families spent over $500 per student for school supplies. When combined with other childcare costs, many military families face difficult choices about whether to ensure their children are well supplied for school or purchase other essential items for their family, including clothing and food. Operation Homefront’s Back-to-School Brigade gives them one less thing to worry about and helps them start strong and stay strong in their new communities.

“We are grateful that Hunt Military Communities is giving us the opportunity to bring our Back-to-School Brigade® program to military families in their communities for the second consecutive year,” said Robin Miller, Senior Director, Operation Homefront. “Thanks to the support of Hunt Military Communities and the Hunt Heroes Foundation, we are able to give back to those who have given so much to our country. By distributing backpacks filled with school supplies, we get to ensure that military children have the tools to start strong and stay strong this back-to-school season and beyond.”

Through the event, HHF aims to alleviate some of the financial burden military families face when getting their kids ready for school by providing backpacks with a variety of needed supplies, including pens, pencils, paper, scissors, and binders all tailored to the needs and grade levels of the children.

“We are thrilled to partner with Operation Homefront on such a special initiative that will help thousands of military families all over the country,” said Karen Plesh, President of Hunt Military Communities. “It is our goal to make the back-to-school process a little easier for families, and we are proud to support an initiative that will help military parents and their children.”

This summer, Operation Homefront will distribute its 450,000th backpack with school supplies to a military child. Since 2008, the Back-to-School Brigade program has saved families more than $50 million in back-to-school expenses.