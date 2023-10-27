HUNT SLONEM: A RETROSPECTIVE TO OPEN AT THE CABILDO

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and The Cabildo Museum are pleased to announce the exhibition Hunt Slonem: A Retrospective opening to the public on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. Hunt Slonem’s extravagantly expressionistic work is a such favorite of Louisiana collectors that the exhibit is comprised exclusively from objects on loan from local patrons and museums. The internationally-acclaimed painter and sculptor is a 1973 graduate of Tulane University and maintains a studio in Manhattan, but spends much of his time in Louisiana where he has bought and restored three historic homes. Slonem’s Louisiana homes also offer inspiration and source material which allows him to interpret flora, fauna and his love of bayous, especially Bayou Teche and Bayou Lafourche, in bold and often whimsical ways.

“Hunt Slonem is one of the most accomplished painters and sculptors to study in Louisiana and call it home. He loved the state from the moment he arrived and drew inspiration from the beauty of our bayous and native plants. It is an honor for us to be able to host this exhibition at The Cabildo,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

Beyond the bayous, Slonem is known for his bold translations of butterflies, bunnies, and birds – subjects important in his childhood. His numerous bunny works reference the year 1951, the year of his birth and the Year of the Rabbit in Chinese astrology. Since childhood he has always kept birds, which can be found in his studios. He has also long been a collector of butterflies, harps, and portraits from the nineteenth century that relate timewise to the houses he restores.

His sculptures can be found throughout the state, most prominently along the Henry Shane Sculpture Path in Jefferson Parish.

Slonem’s works are in permanent museum collections worldwide including the Guggenheim, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Whitney. Additionally, he has had hundreds of international shows in Moscow, Kazakhstan, Germany, and Dubai among others.

“We are so thankful to all the Louisiana patrons who enthusiastically offered their Slonem artwork to make this show possible,” said Louisiana State Museums Interim Director Susan Maclay. “That and the localized focus of his subject matter truly makes this a Louisiana show, and we’re thrilled to share Hunt Slonem’s work with New Orleans and the world.”

Visitors to The Cabildo can view Hunt Slonem: A Retrospective through September 30, 2024.

Located in Jackson Square in New Orleans, The Cabildo is a Louisiana State Museum. The Cabildo is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Admission is $10.00 for adults and $8.00 students with I.D., senior citizens (65+) and members of the military. School groups with reservations and children 6 and under are admitted free. For more information, visit LouisianaStateMuseum.org. For membership information, visit FriendsOfTheCabildo.org.