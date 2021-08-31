Hurricane disaster assistance for the parishes affected by Hurricane Ida

Governor John Bel Edwards has received approval for Public Assistance (PA) Emergency Protective Measures for all 64 parishes and Individual Assistance (IA) for the parishes affected by Hurricane Ida.



Governor Edwards has also asked those who evacuated to other locations not to come back too soon to the impacted areas until they have contacted or seen official parish web sites or news reports where local parish government says it is safe to return.



Information on returning to affected areas may be obtained by the following methods:

All emergencies, dial 911;

Road information by dialing 511 or by visiting 511la.org;

General Services and Information, dial 211;

Shelter Locations, 211, or text LASHELTER to 898211.

For FEMA assistance:

On the web at disasterassistance.gov;

Call FEMA 800-621-3362 or TTY 1-800-462-7585;

Download the FEMA App.



Individual and Public Assistance Category A, debris removal, have been approved for the following parishes: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.



All 64 Louisiana parishes have been approved for Public Assistance Category B (emergency protective measures), including direct federal assistance, at 75 percent federal funding. In addition, for a period of 30 days from the start of the incident period, FEMA is authorized to provide federal funding for Category A and Category B at 100 percent of eligible costs.