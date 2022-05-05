Hurricane Preparedness Week: Great Time to Get Ready for Storms, Says AG Jeff Landry

Hurricane Preparedness Week: Great Time to Get Ready for Storms, Says AG...

This week is National Hurricane Preparedness Week, and Attorney General Jeff Landry is encouraging Louisiana citizens to use this time to get ready for any upcoming storms.

“Our neighbors unfortunately know all too well how dangerous and destructive hurricanes can be,” said Attorney General Landry. “While too many are still recovering from previous hurricanes, we all must be vigilant for the 2022 Hurricane Season which runs from June through November.”



“This week is a great time to get prepared – develop a plan, check insurance, and assemble supplies,” added Attorney General Landry who also urged residents to:



Become familiar with evacuation routes, as well as shelter locations.



Keep important documents together in a safe place. Consider saving digital copies on a password protected USB flash drive.



Review insurance policies and make sure you have enough coverage.



Stock up on necessary supplies and keep in mind each family member’s specific needs, including the needs of pets.



Develop a communications plan with family members for when power is lost. Remember that texting may be more reliable and faster than phone calls during storms.

Attorney General Landry also encourages Louisiana residents to visit www.AGJeffLandry.com/EmergencyPreparedness for more helpful resources and to add 866-720-5721 to contact lists as it is the hotline number for the National Center for Disaster Fraud, which monitors fraud complaints and assigns them to the appropriate agency for further action.