Hurricane Preparedness Week is Here

The 2021 National Hurricane Preparedness Week has arrived and continues through Saturday, May 15th. The Hurricane Prep Week website is located at: weather.gov/wrn/hurricane-preparedness.

Be ready for hurricane season. Today you can determine your personal hurricane risk, find out if you live in a hurricane evacuation zone, and review/update insurance policies. You can also make a list of items to replenish hurricane emergency supplies and start thinking about how you will prepare your home for the coming hurricane season. If you live in hurricane-prone areas, you are encouraged to complete these simple preparations before hurricane season begins on June 1. Keep in mind, you may need to adjust any preparedness actions based on the latest health and safety guidelines from the CDC and your local officials.

NWS National Hurricane Center: www.hurricanes.gov