Hylton Warren Hanson, Jr.

Haughton,, LA – Funeral services for Hylton “Butch” Warren Hanson, Jr., 56, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Grace Family Worship Center with Pastor Steven Hill officiating. Visitation will be held at the church at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Hylton was born February 9, 1963 in Shreveport, LA and went to be with the Lord on August 14, 2019. His pain and suffering is finally over once the Lord called him home. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and earned an associate’s degree in business. He was a manager at Walmart for 18 years.

His hard work and dedication made a lasting impression on those who knew him. Butch was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His goal was to always brighten everyone’s day and make them laugh. His infectious smile put a smile on people’s faces. He was always willing to be a friend to others and give them a listening ear.

Hylton is preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Hanson and daughters, Jacqueline Beadle and April Beadle. Left to cherish his memory are his father, Hylton Hanson, Sr.; his wife of 17 years, Joanna Lynn Hanson; sister, Deborah Burdine and family; daughters, Heather Herndon, Courtney Morris, and Morgan Fain; his “adopted” son, Desmond Bunton, Sr.; nieces and nephew, Janet Babcock and family, Chuck Burdine and family, and Brooke Burdine; grandchildren, Colin, Cason, Hayden, Colt, Madelyne, Desmond, Jr., Gavyn, Jordan, Samuel, Josie and one on the way.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Haughton Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office for all of the help they have given.

They would also like to thank Dr. Worley and his nurse, Josh, for their support.