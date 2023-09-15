I-20 Construction – Final Reminder

Get Ready! Get Ready! I-20 Construction will begin Monday- September 18 th . Mayor Tommy
Chandler wants to once again prepare ALL drivers in our City to prepare for a drastic traffic
slow down. Those who must commute for school and work should be prepared to adjust their
schedules as needed. Though the construction is on I-20 all of our major traffic areas will be
impacted. Mayor Chandler encourages our citizens to plan ahead, be careful, be patient and be
positive. The time for I-20 construction is here.
Get Ready! Get Ready! I-20 Construction will begin Monday- September 18 th . Mayor Tommy