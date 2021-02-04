I-20/I-220 BAFB Interchange project is more than 50% complete and ahead of schedule

A 20-year road project is making great progress in Bossier City, and it should bring some relief to those traveling in and out of Barksdale Air Force Base.

The $72 million interchange project at Interstate 20 and Interstate 220 is about 60% complete and a month ahead of schedule, Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson said Wednesday.

“It’s going gangbusters fast. We’re about a month ahead of schedule,” said Wilson.

Wilson noted that the project is anticipated to be finished in about nine to 10 months and before the end of the year.

The new southbound roadway will run from I-20 and I-220 interchange creating another entrance into Barksdale Air Force Base and is expected to improve access to the base.

“It’s an investment in the military support services that occur, not just on the base, but a lot of that adjacent property that you see north of I-20,” Wilson said.

“This intersection is going to make it easy for people to relocate businesses and expand their businesses in this footprint that is very close to their primary customer,” he added.

Wilson also noted while DOTD is currently ahead of schedule, the weather could slow down the completion of the I-20/I-220 BAFB Interchange project.

“We’re not going to be ahead of schedule officially until this project ends,” said Wilson.

The I-20/I-220 BAFB Interchange project has been a part of the state’s transportation master plan for many years.

“This is a project that had been on the books for a number of years and I am super excited that Governor John Bel Edwards and the folks at the department were able to put together a massive plan,” said Wilson.

On the other side of the railroad tracks, Wilson said the military will construct its own entrance gate and security measures.