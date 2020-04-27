From Louisiana Department of Transportation:

I-20/I-220 Interchange project requires ramp closure starting next week

Bossier City, LA – The future road leading into Barksdale Air Force Base in



Bossier City is taking shape as the $78.1 million project moves forward.



As the project progresses, lane and ramp closures will be required.



Beginning on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., the I-220 eastbound to I-20 westbound on-ramp will be closed for approximately 90 days. At this time, the ramp is set to re-open on Sunday, August 2, 2020.



This ramp closure is necessary to the allow the contractor to construct a portion of the tie-in to the existing ramp.



Detour signage will be in place directing motorists on I-220, US 80 and Industrial Drive (LA 782-2). Drivers should be aware that this ramp closure will be in place and plan their routes accordingly.



The contractor is also working on drill shafts, pile driving, constructing end bents for the future overpass, and prepping areas of the project for soil cement.



The new infrastructure extending south from the I-20/I-220 interchange will provide access to BAFB, the first entrance of its kind via an interstate in the area. It will also be the first access road for the base that doesn’t contend with crossing a railroad track.



The anticipated completion for the project is Fall 2021, with progress dependent on weather conditions.



To read more about the project, click here.



Safety reminder:



DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.



Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.



Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.