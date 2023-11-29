I-20 rehab project in Bossier Parish reaches milestone with next phase of construction

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that the I-20 major rehabilitation project that is currently underway in Bossier City will be shifting into phase 2 of construction on the night of Wednesday, November 29, 2023 for the westbound direction.

This change means that traffic will be shifted from the inside (left) lane where it currently flows to the outside (right) lane where the contractor has completed the installation of the temporary diversion pavement in order to handle vehicles.

The traffic shift for the eastbound direction is scheduled to take place the night of Sunday, December 3, 2023, weather permitting.

Motorists will also notice that the orange cones and barrels have been replaced with concrete barricades to separate the travel lanes from the reconstruction area.

This transition is an important milestone in this project, as this marks the beginning of the demolition work to start removing the existing pavement and roadway base for eventual replacement.

Once both directions of the interstate are fully shifted into phase 2, this portion of work is anticipated to last approximately 10-11 months, with progress dependent on weather conditions and other factors.

Remember to remove all distractions while behind the wheel, drive cautiously through the construction zone, and be aware of crews and equipment on site. I-220 remains the primary detour for avoiding congestion related to the construction project, and ALL trucks (commercial vehicles) are urged to use the detour route.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the La DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, and by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.