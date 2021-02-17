I-20 Road Closure Due to Winter Weather, Bossier and Webster Parishes

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that I-20 eastbound is CLOSED from the Industrial Drive exit to the Goodwill Road exit in Bossier and Webster Parishes due to winter weather and freezing conditions.

DOTD will advise when the road has been re-opened.

With additional freezing temperatures expected to impact the region over the next day, DOTD is strongly urging motorists to avoid ALL unnecessary travel.

If travel is essential, DOTD urges motorists to use extra caution when traveling on roadways during hazardous weather conditions especially while traveling over bridges and elevated roadways and stay off the roads whenever possible.

For the most up-to-date road status information, DOTD offers motorists various resources:

511 Traveler Information: Travelers can find information regarding road closures by downloading the Louisiana 511 mobile app or by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at http://www.511la.org . This website is updated in real time with changing road conditions.

MyDOTD: Motorists can receive up-to-date information on local projects, lane and road closures, and other DOTD activity by signing up for MyDOTD at www.dotd.la.gov.

Social Media: Find DOTD on social media for updates and information. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

