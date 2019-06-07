I-20 west near Haughton closed for 18 wheeler wreck

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning Friday, June 7, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. and ending at approximately 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, all lanes of I-20 westbound will be required to exit at Exit 33 (Haughton Filmore) onto LA 157 in Bossier Parish. The closure will be from Exit 33 to Exit 26.

The closure is necessary to allow for the recovery of a wrecked 18-wheeler.

Alternate route: LA 157 north to US 80, US 80 west to LA 782-2 (Industrial Drive), south to I-20.

