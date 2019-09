From the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development:

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that I-20 westbound has been REOPENED following an overnight crash involving an 18-wheeler near the Old Minden Road interchange in Bossier City.

DOTD conducted a bridge inspection in accordance with policy, and deemed the overpass safe for travel. DOTD crews also applied sand to the roadway due to spilled diesel as a result of the crash.