I-20 westbound on-ramp re-opened from I-220 east

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that the I-20 westbound on-ramp from I-220 eastbound in Bossier Parish has been REOPENED.



This ramp was previously closed as part of the construction on the new $71.8 million I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project. The existing ramp had to be tied in to some of the newly constructed lanes of the future interchange.



The overall project is progressing well, with the contractor having completed pouring drilled shafts for the installation of bridge columns and bridge caps for the future overpass south of the interstate.



Embankment work is also ongoing at the current I-20/I-220 interchange as the new on- and off-ramps take shape to eventually tie into the existing ramps. A portion of the new travel lanes have been constructed, extending south of where I-220 presently ends.



Intermittent lane and shoulder closures are currently in place on I-20 eastbound and westbound at the interchange, and will continue throughout the duration of the project.



The entire I-20/I-220 BAFB Interchange project is anticipated to be complete in late 2021, with progress dependent on weather conditions.



Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).



Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at: www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.

