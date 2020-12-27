I-220 at Swan Lake Road ramps to be closed next week

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Monday, January 4, 2020 at 7:00 a.m., the Swan Lake Road on-ramp to I-220 westbound and the I-220 eastbound exit ramp to Swan Lake Road in Bossier Parish will be closed.



These ramp closures are anticipated to last approximately 45 days, weather permitting, and are associated with the ongoing Swan Lake Road widening project that is currently under construction at the I-220 interchange.



This project is being managed by the Bossier Parish Police Jury.



Alternate route:



– Southbound Swan Lake Road motorists wishing to travel west on I-220 will be detoured to I-220 eastbound to Shed Road, and then routed to I-220 westbound.

– I-220 eastbound motorists wishing to exit onto Swan Lake Road will be detoured to Shed Road and routed to I-220 westbound to Swan Lake Road.



Restrictions/Permits: N/A



This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.



Safety reminder:



DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.



Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

