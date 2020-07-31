I-220 road repairs to cause lane and ramp closures next week

From the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development:



The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, the outside lane of I-220 westbound from just east of the LA 3 (Benton Road) overpass to the Viking Drive overpass in Bossier Parish will be closed.



Additionally, the I-220 westbound on-ramp from LA 3 (Benton Road) will be closed.



These closures are scheduled take place from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and are necessary to allow for repairs to the roadway.



On Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the same outside westbound lane closure on I-220 from just east of the LA 3 (Benton Road) overpass to the Viking Drive overpass will be in place.



However, the I-220 westbound on-ramp from LA 3 (Benton Road) will remain OPEN on August 5th.



Alternate route: N/A



Restrictions/Permits: N/A



This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.



Safety reminder:



DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.



Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.



