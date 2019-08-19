‘Ice Machine Bandits’ identified, need public’s help in locating

The man and woman caught on surveillance video breaking into an ice machine and a storage unit self-pay kiosk have been identified.

William Harris

William R. Harris, 47, and Brittany N. Cowley, 29 (aliases of Oakes and Mullens), of Kilgore, Texas, are wanted for breaking into the Polarmatic Fresh Ice machine on Airline Drive in Bossier City late evening on Aug. 3 and the Willow Chute Storage kiosk a few minutes later just after midnight on Aug. 4. Harris is also wanted for breaking into a coke machine at a Benton laundromat on Aug. 7.

Both Harris and Cowley have been involved in previous theft and drug cases in Texas, and Bossier detectives say the couple is being investigated by other area law enforcement agencies for recent similar crimes.

Brittany Cowley

The second female seen on surveillance video at the Willow Chute Storage heist stills remains unidentified.

If you know the whereabouts of Harris or Cowley or know the identity of the second female in the storage unit heist, please call Bossier CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100 to submit a tip; find out more at www.bossiercrimestoppers.org.

You can also directly contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203, 24 hours a day.