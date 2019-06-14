Illegal alien sentenced to two years in prison for re-entering the U.S. after six prior deportations

SHREVEPORT – United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced that Andres Garcia-Mora, 28, a Mexico citizen, was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. for illegally re-entering the United States after being previously deported six times.

Louisiana State Police arrested Andres Garcia-Mora on August 23, 2018, in Bossier Parish for possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, no driver’s license and an open container.

Louisiana State Police notified Homeland Security Investigations agents about the arrest, who then discovered that Garcia-Mora was in the United States illegally after being removed from the United States six times between 2009 and 2016. During that time, Garcia-Mora used at least eight aliases in his attempts to enter the United States. The last removal took place on Dec. 30, 2016, near Del Rio, Texas.

Garcia-Mora’s criminal history includes three convictions for federal immigration offenses and three state misdemeanor convictions in Texas and Louisiana for simple battery, a liquor violation and driving while intoxicated.

He pleaded guilty to the current federal charge on May 30, 2019, and faces removal from the United States after serving his prison term.

Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leon H. Whitten prosecuted the case.