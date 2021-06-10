Illegal Alien with Lengthy Criminal History Sentenced to Federal Prison

SHREVEPORT, La. – Jose Angel Lopez Valdivierzo, 36, a citizen of

Honduras who was living in Bossier City, Louisiana, has been sentenced for illegal

re-entry by a removed alien, Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van

Hook announced. United States District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced

Valdivierzo to 15 months in prison.



Valdivierzo was stopped by Bossier City Police officers for a traffic violation

on October 26, 2020 and found him to be in possession of a controlled substance.



Valdivierzo has been removed from the United States on ten prior occasions,

specifically on the following dates: June 11, 2008; August 15, 2008; October 31,

2008; January 29, 2009; March 18, 2011; October 20, 2011; January 13, 2014; April

25, 2014; February 20, 2015; and March 22, 2017.



His prior federal convictions are for improper entry by an alien (2011) and

illegal re-entry by a removed alien (2013 and 2016). Valdivierzo also has prior

misdemeanor convictions in Texas for theft (2013) and assault causing bodily

injury to a family member (2015).



The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Bossier City Police

Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica D.

Cassidy prosecuted the case.