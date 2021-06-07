Imogean Fern Hatfield Wimbish

Imogean Fern Hatfield Wimbish, 86, a loving mother and grandmother passed away, Monday, May 24, 2021 in Springtown, TX. A celebration of her life will be held in Hydro, Oklahoma on July 17, 2021. She was born February 21, 1935 in Lebanon, Missouri to Herbert Clinton and Viola Katherine (Jones) Hatfield. They both preceded her in death along with her husband, Joseph Mack Wimbish, siblings, Nora Marie Whatley and Franklin James Hatfield and granddaughter, Denise, stepchildren, Shirley, Betty Jo and John Andy. She loved life.

Imogean loved to spend time with her family, whether it was playing card games, taking cruises or cooking for them. At the age of 70 she learned to paint. She will be missed.

Left to cherish fond memories are her children, Rebecca (McGruder) Morris and husband, Matt, Katherine (McGruder) Shelton and James Partain and wife, Shelly; grandchildren, Lindsay, Steven, Tiffany, Jacob, Kelly, Kenneth, Jennifer, Lacey, David, John, Matt, Kevin, Glenn, Mike, Angela and Bobbie; great grandchildren, Christian, Ethan, Emma, Olivia, Gabriella, Ace, Diana, Taylar, Lucas, Benjamin, Summer, Bailey and Shawn; many step grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.