IMPORTANT DATES AND DEADLINES FOR RESCHEDULED FALL 2021 ELECTIONS

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding Louisianans of fast-approaching dates and registration deadlines for the Nov. 13 election. In preparation for the fall elections, which were rescheduled to Nov. 13 and Dec. 11 due to Hurricane Ida, Secretary Ardoin encourages voters to remember the following dates and deadlines:

Nov. 13 Dec. 11 In Person/By Mail Registration Deadline: Oct. 13 Nov. 10 Geaux Vote Online Registration Deadline: Oct. 23 Nov. 20 Deadline to Request absentee ballot from Registrar:(excluding military and overseas voters) Nov. 9 Dec. 7 Deadline for Registrar to receive absentee ballot:(excluding military and overseas voters) Nov. 12 Dec. 10 Early Voting dates: Oct. 30 – Nov. 6(excluding Oct. 31) Nov. 27 – Dec. 4(excluding Nov. 28)

Additionally, several polling locations have changed due to damage from Hurricane Ida. Voters in areas affected by Hurricane Ida are encouraged to check their polling location by logging into the online voter portal at www.voterportal.sos.la.gov, on the award-winning GeauxVote Mobile app, or by calling the Elections Division hotline at 800.883.2805.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protective equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and voting machines between each voter. Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters and masks are recommended, although not required.

For more information, please contact our Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.