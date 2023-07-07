Important Information Regarding Passport Renewal

United States Representative Mike Johnson released the following information regarding the backlog of passport applications at the U.S. State Department and is urging Louisianians seeking to renew a passport to begin that process early.

“Across the country, passport offices are overwhelmed, and the State Department is currently receiving between 400,000-500,000 new applications every week,” Johnson said. “Any constituents in need of assistance are encouraged to reach out to my office as early as possible so we can do our best to help you in a timely manner.”

Bossier City Office: 318-840-0309

Northwestern State University – Ft. Johnson Office: 337-423-4232

In an effort to serve all our constituents effectively and efficiently, our office will prioritize passport casework according to these guidelines. Please see https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports.html for passport application guidance.

I. If you are travelling in more than 30 days and you have already applied for your passport:

A. Continue to monitor your passport application status at passport application status.

B. Please note: The processing times for routine passports are 10-13 weeks from when the agency received your application. The processing times for expedited passports are 7-9 weeks from when the agency received your application.

II. If you are travelling within 30 days and you have already applied for your passport:

A. My officecan reach out to the passport agency that has your application to alert the agency of your date of travel and request they issue the passport before your travel date.

B. My office will continue to monitor and assist until you receive your passport.

III. If you are travelling within 14 days and you have applied for your passport and

it is past the expected processing times (10-13 weeks routine, 7-9 weeks expedited):

A. My office can try to locate your passport and ask for it to be pulled and sent.

B. If your passport cannot be located or it cannot be shipped by your travel date, we can seek an appointment at a passport service center.

1. At the appointment, a passport will be processed for you on that same day.

2. For the appointment, you will need to bring all documents necessary for a passport application and you must have documents proving your date of travel.

3. If the passport appointment is for a child, the child must be present at the appointment.

4. The closest passport centers to our district are Dallas, Hot Springs, Houston and New Orleans. We have no control over which center may have appointments at any given time.

IV. If you are travelling within 14 days and you have NOT applied for your passport:

A. It is too late for a routine or expedited passport to be issued.

B. Appointments are generally prioritized for those who are within processing guidelines who have not received their passport, but you may call the National Passport Service Center at 1-877-487-2778 (1-888-874-7793 TDD/TTY) and check for appointment availabilities. Wait times may be long, but this may be your best avenue to get your passport.

C. Call my office as soon as possible and we will try to assist you.

V. If at any time your travel is a matter of medical emergency or similar extreme circumstance, we will work closely with a Passport Center to try to schedule an appointment for you regardless of application status.