Improvements to Bossier High’s stadium to begin soon

Accessibility improvements will soon be underway at Bossier High School’s Bearkat Stadium.

This project will consist of adding accessible restrooms, seating and parking, with some minor drainage improvements at Bossier High School, Bearkat Stadium.

The progress came slightly quicker than expected as the May 2 regular Bossier School Board meeting had an agend item to approve the issuing of solicitation for improvements at Bossier High School’s Bearkat Stadium. But it was discovered that in a previous action to allocate funding, the language had included authorization to bid, so no additional action was required.

Therefore the hearing forthe improvements was taken off of the agenda and is now moving forward.

The improvement project will be advertised this month and open bids will take place in June.

The project will start this summer and will be completed in the fall. It will not disrupt football season play.

Funding for the improvement project came from the 2012 Bond Construction Program. The total allocation to Bossier High was $3.4 million.

Previous projects from the Allocation to Bossier High featured three phases.

Phase 1, new electrical service, in Aug. 29, 2013, totaled $228,425. Phase 2 — the addition of accessible restroom, restroom renovations, lighting and ceiling replacement, roofing repairs, window repairs and replacement of main entry window — in October 2017 totaled a little more than $2.25 million. Phase 3, which built a new artificial turf football field, last August was $1.2 million. Construction for that project was paid for with a $1 million donation from the City of Bossier City.

Input for the improvement project and previous improvements came from Bossier High School administrators and coaches, and the City of Bossier City.