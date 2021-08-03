IN-PERSON INSTRUCTION OUTPERFORMS VIRTUAL LEARNING, ACCORDING TO LEAP 2025 DATA

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) today released new data showing that in-person students significantly outperformed remote learners on the Spring 2021 LEAP Assessments.

“The data is clear that in-person instruction is far more beneficial than virtual learning options for the majority of students,” said State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley. “This information should guide decisions for educators and parents moving into the new school year. It is absolutely critical that we keep our students in the classroom for this upcoming year while mitigating the spread of Covid-19.”

For grades 3-8, the rate of students who scored Mastery or above on ELA and Math assessments was 15% higher for students who were in-person for the entirety of the year versus those who were virtual for the entire year. Also, students who were virtual for the entire year had an 11% greater rate of Unsatisfactory scores than students who were in-person for the entire year.