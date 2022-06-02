INACTIVE MENTAL HEALTH MEDICAL RECORDS INADVERTENLY DESTROYED

The inactive mental health medical records of Barksdale Air Force Base assigned personnel and family members dating from 2006 to 2016 have been inadvertently destroyed.

In accordance with published guidance, the inactive mental health medical records had been transferred from the 2d Medical Group to the 2d Communication Squadron’s Base Records Staging Facility where they were inadvertently destroyed while awaiting shipment to the National Personnel Records Center.

Due to capacity limitations and the COVID-19 pandemic, the NPRC was shut down for an extended time leading to longer than normal wait times for shipment. During that time, the records were improperly selected for destruction and erroneously shredded.

“A thorough investigation was conducted and corrective actions have been implemented to ensure the appropriate disposition of future records,” said Col. Randy Whitecotton, commander of the 2d Mission Support Group. “Rest assured, there has been no unauthorized disclosure of patient information and records at all times were appropriately secured.”

In accordance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), names of patients affected are not releasable to the public. The destruction of records is unrelated to the recent electronic health record upgrade.

The 2d Medical Group is contacting affected beneficiaries via mail to notify them of the error. If you were stationed or know someone who was stationed on Barksdale Air Force Base and have questions regarding the disposition of your mental health records please contact the installation at USAF_barksdalerecordsquestions@mail.mil.