Inaugural 318 Day Festival Set to celebrate the food, music, and art of the 318

318 Day is a day-long festival in Caddo Common Park that celebrates what makes Shreveport-Bossier, the parish, and region great: the food, the music, and the art.

Six local performing artists and bands will be featured. The festival will kick off with Dirty Redd Band and will be headlined by Front Cover Band. In addition to great food trucks and over 20 vendors, 318 Day will feature an artist row to highlight nine local visual artists.

“Too often we hear about the negative in our area or how we’ve ranked low on this list, but we never hear and celebrate what makes our city great and that’s the people. Shreveport has some of the most talented people in the world, and we must invest and celebrate that talent,” said Billy Anderson Festival Organizer.

The Shreveport-Bossier area has so many unique and diverse local attractions,” said Stacy Brown, president of the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau. “This 318 Day celebration is a wonderful new festival that promises to bring us together to experience music and art in our area.”

318 Day will occur on March 18, 2023 in Caddo Common Park from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event is free to the public. 318 day is a collaborative effort that includes the Shreveport Regional Arts Council, Shreveport Common, and the Shreveport Bossier Tourism Bureau. Organizers thank the sponsors for helping make this event possible – Andress Art and Entrepreneur Center, Shreveport Downtown Development Authority, Power Coalition for Equity and Justice, The Social Circle,Palmer Hall Realty, City of Shreveport, and Caddo Parish.