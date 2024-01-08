INAUGURATION OF THE 73rd LOUISIANA LEGISLATURE

Newly elected members of the Louisiana House of Representatives and Senate were sworn into office today at 10:00 a.m. as required by the State Constitution. Each chamber held an Organizational Session to select officers including Speaker of the House, Speaker Pro-Tempore, Clerk of the House, President of the Senate, President Pro-Tempore, Secretary of the Senate and a Sergeant at Arms for each chamber.

In the House of Representatives elections resulted in Phillip Devillier (R-Eunice) being named Speaker of the House along with Mike Johnson (R-Pineville) as Speaker Pro-Tempore. Michelle Fontenot was re-elected Clerk of the House and a newly appointed Sergeant at Arms, Jaubert Ambeau was selected, after the retirement of his predecessor. Ambeau has been employed by the House for more than 38 years in various positions including assistant sergeant at arms.

Speaker DeVillier addressed a packed chamber of members, families and friends encouraging everyone to focus on understanding one another’s unique challenges in their districts and to act by finding solutions that improve Louisiana for the better.

“Let us not be content,” said Speaker DeVillier. “The people of Louisiana have waited long enough. With all the challenges our state faces we are left with one choice. A choice to act and help our state and keep the fire in our hearts so we do not fall short. If we trust in the Lord’s timing we can be successful and when we are successful, Louisiana succeeds, he noted.

Senators meanwhile elected Cameron Henry (R-Metairie) as their new President along with Regina Barrow (D-Baton Rouge) as President Pro Tempore. Yolanda Dixon was sworn in as the Secretary of the Senate and Louis W. Carral was elected by the body to serve as Sergeant at Arms. The Honorable Mike Johnson, Speaker of the United State House of Representatives, provided the invocation and benediction bringing greetings to Senators and congratulating his long-time friend and colleague President Henry. The two men served together in the Louisiana House of Representatives for two years from 2015-17.

“It’s a new day when Senate President Pro Tempore Regina Barrow is quoting Governor Jeff Landry,” said President Henry. “To more the state forward we’re all going to have to pull together. It won’t be easy, but the changes we need to make in Louisiana are not simple. Let’s get to work.”

Looking ahead, members of the 73rd Louisiana Legislature anticipate convening for their first Special Session focused on redrawing congressional district maps on Monday, January 15th. A special session on crime is also slated to be called by Governor Jeff Landry beginning on Monday, February 19th. The 2024 Regular Legislative Session convenes on Monday, March 11th.