Incoming Police Jury President

District 8 representative Doug Rimmer was named president of the Bossier Parish

Police Jury during the public body’s first meeting of 2023 Wednesday. Rimmer, who is in his fourth term on the police jury, has previously occupied the president’s chair.



Picked to serve as vice president was District 3 jury member Philip Rodgers.

Rodgers is in his first term on the police jury.



Butch Ford also received another appointment as parish administrator. This will be

the second year in the administrator’s seat for Ford. He previously served as parish

engineer for 19 years before being named administrator.



In other business during Wednesday’s meeting, police jury members:



• Adopted a resolution of appreciation for Jessica Aldridge for her years of service at the Bossier Parish Police

• Scheduled a public hearing on February 15 to consider approval of the plat and

site plan of the proposed development of Covenant Church subdivision, located in

Section 29, Township 19 North, Range 13 West, Bossier Parish; located off

Highway 3 north of Lafitte Lane.



• Scheduled a public hearing on February 15 to consider approval of the plat and

site plan of the proposed development of Haughton Tenant Center, located in

Section 16, Township 18 North, Range 12 West, Bossier Parish; located off

Highway 80.