Independence Bowl donates $11,243 to local teachers

By Erik Evenson, Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Director of Media and Community Relations

Alongside the College Football Playoff Foundation and Extra Yard for Teachers, the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl has donated a total of $11,243 to local teachers in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

“Teachers are some of the most important and yet under-appreciated heroes in our society, and we were thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the College Football Playoff Foundation and Extra Yard for Teachers to donate over $11,000 to teachers in our local communities this year,” said Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Executive Director Missy Setters.

“At the Independence Bowl Foundation we see this as an extension of what we have already been doing for the past 15 years with the Willis-Knighton Community Service Scholarships. Now, we cannot wait to see the positive impact that these donations to area educators will have on the promising students in our area.”

The annual celebration of educators throughout the country, Extra Yard for Teachers Week, was from Sept. 10-18. The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl’s giving began the Extra Yard for Teachers Big Day on Tuesday, Sept. 14, as the bowl donated $1,015 to fully-fund projects from Mrs. Rosier at Airline High School in Bossier City and Mrs. Whitaker-Nelson from Booker T. Washington High School in Shreveport.

Following the Big Day on Sept. 14, the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl donated an additional $10,228 to 26 different local educational initiatives.

Of the 89 projects submitted from Bossier Parish, 19 were selected for funding, and nine of the 31 submitted projects from Caddo Parish were selected. Submissions for funding from the Independence Bowl were open to all educators from Caddo, Bossier and DeSoto Parishes through DonorsChoose.org.

Each project that was funded by the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl during Extra Yard for Teachers Week was posted to DonorsChoose.org by Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 5 p.m. and voted on without knowledge of the school or teacher by an independent committee.

This five-figure donation to local teachers is the first initiative of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl’s newly established philanthropic endeavor – 1st & Give.

The list of projects and teachers funded by the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl during Extra Yard for Teachers Week is as follows (Teacher Name, School, City, DonorsChoose Project Name, Amount Funded):