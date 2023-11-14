Independence Bowl Donates Additional $5,000 to Local Teachers

After donating nearly $1,800 to local teachers in September, the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl and Extra Yard for Teachers donated an additional $5,096 to teachers in Caddo and Bossier Parishes in November. The Independence Bowl has donated $6,780 to local teachers in 2023.

The nearly $5,100 in donations supported 13 teachers’ projects on DonorsChoose.org, bringing the total number of teachers supported this year by the Independence Bowl to 18. The November donations will impact nearly 1,500 students, increasing the total number of students impacted by Independence Bowl Extra Yard for Teachers donations in 2023 to almost 2,500.

Following the 2023 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Saturday, December 16, the Independence Bowl will donate $5,000 to local teachers through Touchdown for Teachers, and Extra Yard for Teachers will contribute $1,000 to local teachers in the Shreveport-Bossier community for each touchdown scored in the 2023 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. The funds generated through Touchdown for Teachers will benefit teachers in the Shreveport-Bossier area, enabling them to access additional resources. These resources may include books, educational technology, art supplies, science equipment, and other materials that enhance learning experiences for students across various subjects and grade levels.

In partnering with Extra Yard for Teachers, the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl has donated over $74,000 to local teachers and schools since 2021. Following Touchdown for Teachers, the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl and Extra Yard for Teachers will have donated nearly $12,000 this year and over $79,000 to local teachers and schools in the Shreveport-Bossier area since 2021. The contribution could grow to well over $12,000 this year, depending on how many touchdowns are scored in the 2023 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.

The complete list of teachers’ projects that received donations in November 2023 is as follows:

“Extra! Extra! Read All About It!” – Mrs. Washington-Cornelius (J.S. Clark Elementary School)

“Writing Essentials” – Mrs. Farris (Pine Grove Elementary School)

“Coding with Microbots” – Mrs. Coffin (Northside Middle School)

“Math Centers are Important” – Ms. Martin (Midway Mustang Academy)

“Engaging Science Activities” – Ms. Carter (Midway Mustang Academy)

“3D Printing a Brighter Future” – Mr. Viviano (Meadowview Elementary School)

“3D Printer FTW” – Mr. Martin (Cope Middle School)

“Science Fun for Special Needs” – Ms. Williams (Stockwell Place Elementary School)

“Line it Up, Graph Paper to Save the Day!” – Mrs. Starks (Central Park Elementary School)

“Let’s Grow” – Mrs. Falcon (Bossier High School)

“Warm Their Hearts” – Mrs. Dollar (Cope Middle School)

“Learning and Playing in Social Studies” – Mr. Johnson (Midway Mustang Academy)

“Amazing Artsy Artist” – Mrs. Dollar (Cope Middle School)

“Hornets Take On the Battle of the Books” – Mrs. Awagu (Walnut Hill Elementary Middle School)

To support various local teachers’ projects, visit DonorsChoose.org.

The 47th edition of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is set for Saturday, December 16 at 8:15 p.m. between the Big 12 Conference and Pac-12 Conference. Various ticket options are on sale now for the Saturday night playing of Shreveport-Bossier’s annual bowl game. Endzone Bench, Sideline Bench and Sideline Chairback tickets are available at RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com/tickets. Great ticket packages – including group tickets, Family Four-Packs, Small Business Fan-Packs and premium options – are available online or by calling the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl office at 318.221.0712 or toll-free at 888.414.BOWL.

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Week will also feature many free and ticketed events for local and traveling fans of all ages to enjoy. The FCA Breakfast will kick off the public event schedule on Thursday, December 14 at 7:30 a.m. at Riverview Hall. The following night, the eve of the 2023 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, local and traveling fans will all gather in the East Bank District for the free Rally on the Red. The Rally on the Red will feature four free events from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, December 15. Finally, on game day on Saturday, December 16, the week of public events will culminate with Coca-Cola Fan Fest from 12-7:30 p.m. in the Silver Lot outside of Independence Stadium – leading fans into the 8:15 p.m. kickoff of the 47th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.

Fans can plan their trip to Shreveport for the 2023 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at www.FindYourLouisiana.com. For information on Independence Stadium rules and the clear bag policy, please visit RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com/stadium-rules/.