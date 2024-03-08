Independence Bowl Foundation welcomes 2024 Executive Committee and Board of Directors

By Erik Evenson, Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Director of Communications

The Independence Bowl Foundation installed the 2024 Executive Committee and Board of Directors, including Claire Rebouche of Willis Knighton Health as 2024 Chair, at its Thursday, March 7 Annual Membership Meeting. The Independence Bowl Foundation Executive Committee and Board of Directors features many of the top leaders in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

Rebouche, a graduate of Vanderbilt University, is the Senior VP of Quality and Clinical Performance for Willis Knighton Health. A Shreveport native, she earned her Master’s degree from Northwestern State University School of Nursing. She and her husband of 37 years, Darrell, have two adult children, Christopher and Madeleine.

She has attended more than 30 Independence Bowls and served as division co-chair of Special Events, Hospitality, and Game Management, co-chair of Ladies’ Day Out, Media Hospitality, Team Announcement Party and North Hospitality Tents. Rebouche was elected 2nd Vice-Chair of the Bowl in 2021, working her way up to chair the 2024 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. She has been a member of the Executive Committee for seven years and was selected Independence Bowl Volunteer of the Year in 2013.

Claire has also served on the Executive Board for St. Luke’s Mobile Medical Ministry and the Vestry for St. Mark’s Cathedral.

Below is 2024’s 14-member executive committee for the Independence Bowl Foundation:

Chair: Claire Rebouche (Willis Knighton Health)

Vice-Chair: Sarah Giglio (Gilmer & Giglio)

1st Vice-Chair: Keith Burton (Caddo Parish Public Schools)

2nd Vice-Chair: Greg Lott (Progressive Bank)

Treasurer: Bert Schmale (Home Federal Bank)

Secretary: Victor Mainiero (Caddo Parish Public Schools)

Immediate Past Chair: Bryan Roppolo (Roppolo’s Insulation)

Three-Year Term: Taylor Jamison (NextEra Energy Resources)

Three-Year Term: Lee Holmes (U.S. Air Force Reserve)

Two-Year Term: Doug Bland (Bland Agency, Inc.)

Two-Year Term: Cindy Smith (KSM Marketing Agency)

One-Year Term: John David Person (WIELAND)

One-Year Term: Michael Melerine (Seabaugh & Sepulvado Attorneys at Law)

Title Sponsor Ex-Officio: Gen. Jon Ellis (Radiance Technologies)

Sixteen Three-Year Term members of the Board of Directors were voted in at the Annual Membership Meeting, while the Two-Year and One-Year term members rolled into their respective board slots. There are also 32 Life Directors on the board. The Independence Bowl Foundation Board of Directors has 80 active members. The full Board of Directors slate can be found at IndependenceBowl.org/team.