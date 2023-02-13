Independence Bowl presents $5,000 check to Bossier Parish School for Technology & Innovative Learning

By Erik Evenson, Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Director of Communications

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl completed its nearly $56,000 in education funding on Monday – presenting $5,000 checks each to Bossier Parish School for Technology & Innovative Learning and Fairfield Elementary Magnet.

The $5,000 grant was awarded to each school to support programs to promote teacher retention, recruitment and recognition.

“After donating nearly $46,000 to local teacher projects in September 2022, we are happy to donate a total of $10,000 to local schools to help with teacher retention, recruitment and recognition,” said Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Executive Director Missy Setters.

“Education is such a vital aspect of continuing to grow our local community, and this year’s education funding of nearly $56,000 is one of the largest philanthropic impacts the Independence Bowl Foundation has been able to support. We hope to help improve students’ futures throughout our local area.”

The $10,000 donations are the second part of over $55,000 donated by the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl to local teachers and education. During Extra Yard for Teachers Week in September 2022, the bowl donated $45,986 to 45 teachers in Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto, Red River and Webster Parishes.

“The teaching profession is one of the most underappreciated professions, and it is very important that we are able to help secure and keep quality educators in our local area,” stated Setters.

Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning will use the $5,000 grant to grow and support Educators Rising-Bossier – a district club for middle and high school students who have expressed interest in the teaching profession and embody the characteristics of strong educators.

In the first year of implementation, Educators Rising-Bossier serves approximately 60 students in grades 8-12. Students representing each middle and high school in Bossier Parish attend monthly meetings at Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning.

Currently, student members are required to pay a $25 club fee, and some students need help to obtain the funding.

The $5,000 grant from the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will support club activities that promote the teaching profession, connect students with a local and national community of aspiring educators, and position local students for future success in the field.

The club aims to recruit and support a diverse population of students through Bossier Parish Schools’ Grow Your Own teacher recruitment and retention initiative.

Fairfield Elementary will use the $5,000 from the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl to create a new, football-themed program focusing on all three categories – teacher recruitment, retention and recognition.

The program will have three main goals – reducing barriers that isolate new faculty and staff members; creating a school culture that supports and nurtures team members that go above and beyond the call of duty by noting the extra responsibility they assume to help Fairfield realize their vision; and developing a program where administrators honor hard work and effort with a well-developed team member recognition program.

To improve the recruitment of teachers, Fairfield Elementary Magnet will aim to onboard new employees in a positive way and facilitate their transition into Fairfield team members.

The retention aspect of the program will use football as its central theme throughout the year. Team members will be recognized monthly for achievements and accomplishments at monthly faculty huddles.

They will receive field goal, touchdown and two-point conversion awards at those monthly meetings and a year-end teacher awards luncheon. If effective, the program will reduce the need for new faculty and staff by creating a culture for employees that respects and values their contributions.