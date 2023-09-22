Independence Bowl to donate over $11,000 to local teachers in 2023 in conjunction with Extra Yard for Teachers

Independence Bowl to donate over $11,000 to local teachers in 2023 in...

By Erik Evenson, Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Director of Communications

This week is Extra Yard for Teachers Week, and on Tuesday, in conjunction with the College Football Playoff Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers, the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl donated nearly $1,800 to local teachers in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

This donation is just the beginning of education and teacher funding by the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, as the bowl will donate at least $10,000 more to local teachers and education in 2023.

On Tuesday, the Extra Yard for Teachers BIG DAY, the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl donated $1,775 total to five local teachers – Ms. Pruitt from Turner Elementary Middle School, Mrs. Hall from Keithville Elementary Middle School, Mrs. Tippett from Walnut Hill Elementary Middle School, Mrs. Dollar from Cope Middle School and Ms. Pickerel from Central Park Elementary School. The projects funded on the BIG DAY will reach over 1,000 students in our local community.

The $1,775 in donations on the BIG DAY is just the start of the contributions to local teachers from the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl and Extra Yard for Teachers this year.

Later this fall, the Independence Bowl will donate another $5,000 to local teacher projects through Donors Choose this fall, and the bowl will also partner with Extra Yard for Teachers for a new initiative called Touchdown for Teachers.

The Independence Bowl will donate $5,000 to local teachers through Touchdown for Teachers, and following the 2023 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, Extra Yard for Teachers will contribute $1,000 to local teachers in the Shreveport-Bossier community for each touchdown scored in the 2023 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.

The funds generated through Touchdown for Teachers will directly benefit teachers in the Shreveport-Bossier area, enabling them to access additional resources.

These resources may include books, educational technology, art supplies, science equipment, and other materials that enhance learning experiences for students across various subjects and grade levels.

In partnering with Extra Yard for Teachers, the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl has donated over $67,000 to local teachers and schools the past two years.

Following the initiatives this year, the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl and Extra Yard for Teachers will have donated over $78,000 to local teachers and schools in the Shreveport-Bossier area since 2021.

The contribution could grow to well over $11,000 this year depending on how many touchdowns are score in the 2023 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.

The 47th edition of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is set for Saturday, December 16 at 8:15 p.m. between the Big 12 Conference and Pac-12 Conference, and tickets are on sale now. Endzone Bench, Sideline Bench and Sideline Chairback tickets are available at RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com/tickets. Great ticket packages – including group tickets, Family Four-Packs, Small Business Fan-Packs and premium options – are available online or by calling the bowl office at 318.221.0712 or toll-free at 888.414.BOWL.

Fans can plan their trip to Shreveport for the 2023 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at ExploreLouisiana.com.

﻿

ON THE DOCKET – KICKOFF DINNER WITH PAUL SKENES

A staple event for the Independence Bowl Foundation is back on Tuesday, October 3 at the Shreveport Convention Center, as College World Series Most Outstanding Player and 2023 MLB Draft first-overall pick, Paul Skenes, will be the keynote speaker at the 2023 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Kickoff Dinner.

Doors for the Kickoff Dinner with Paul Skenes will open at 6 p.m. for a cocktail hour; dinner buffets will open at 6:15 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m. with a Q&A to conclude. Individual tickets to the event are on sale for $50 apiece, and a table of eight is $400. Tickets can be purchased at RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com/shop or by calling the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl office at 318.221.0712 or toll-free at 888.414.BOWL.