Independence Bowl to feature Army West Point in next bowl cycle

Erik Evenson, Walk-On’s Independence Bowl Director of Community and Media Relations

The Independence Bowl, the nation’s 11th-oldest bowl game, will feature a new look beginning in 2020 – one that is highlighted by Army West Point, as the Independence Bowl will feature Army West Point as a primary tie-in for three years from 2020-2025.

Army’s primary tie-in in Shreveport places them in the Independence Bowl in 2020, 2022 and 2024, provided they gain bowl eligibility in each year. The new agreement represents the first time Army will be represented in the Independence Bowl as a primary tie-in.

“Independence Bowl Foundation is excited to feature Army West Point as a primary tie-in for our game for three of the next six years and continuing the strong tradition of honoring our military men and women here in Shreveport,” stated 2019 Independence Bowl Foundation Chairman Art Carmody IV.

“Their football program is steeped in college football tradition with bowl victories, national championships, and Heisman Trophy winners. Army represents all that is great about the game of college football.”

“Army football is ecstatic to be partnering with our friends at the Independence Bowl for the next Bowl cycle,” said Army West Point Director of Athletics Mike Buddie.

“Having played in Shreveport previously, we are well aware of how the community embraces this bowl and our cadet-athletes will thoroughly enjoy the experience. I want to thank Missy Setters for all of her hard work to make this announcement a reality and we look forward to this opportunity.”

Army has made one appearance in the Independence Bowl’s 43-year history – falling to Auburn in the 1996 Independence Bowl. The Black Knights have played in eight bowl games in program history, including three bowl games in the past three years.

A clause in the agreement allows Army the opportunity to accept a bid from a different bowl game once in the three-year cycle with the Independence Bowl.

Army’s future opponents and further details on the future Independence Bowl matchups from 2020-2025 will be announced at a later date.

The 2019 Walk-On’s Independence Bowl will be the final game with the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and Southeastern Conference (SEC) as the primary tie-ins. The 44th-edition of the bowl will be played on Thursday, December 26 at 3 p.m. CT at Independence Stadium.

Tickets are available now and are $30 for endzone bench seats, $45 for sideline bench seats and $50 for sideline chairback seats. Group ticket packages are also available for just $15 apiece for groups of 20-or-more. For more information about all the ticket packages for the 2019 Walk-On’s Independence Bowl, visit WalkOnsIndependenceBowl.com/tickets.

— Featured photo courtesy of Army West Point Athletics

