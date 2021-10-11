INDIGO INDIAN BISTRO REOPENS THEIR DOORS IN A NEW LOCATION AFTER MONTHS AWAY

Indigo Indian Bistro will be reopening its doors at its new location in Shreveport, La. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and to experience the same great food they have enjoyed and grown to love along with the fresh new atmosphere of its new location.



The doors will be open on October 12 at 11am at its new location at 3950 Youree Drive Suite 200, Shreveport, La. 71105 for in person and carryout dining. Guest can also call ahead their order and pick it up through Indigo’s new pickup window.



“Since 2007, we have served quality Indian cuisine to the Shreveport/Bossier City communities and forged many lasting friendships with our amazing patrons,” said Gurubux “Guru” Bhatia, owner of Indigo Indian Bistro. He goes on to say, “We are so overjoyed to have a fresh new location, and we are ready to finally, after too many months away to be able to see everyone’s shining faces and bright smiles and get back to doing what we love to do!”



Indigo Indian Bistro is a locally owned restaurant since 2007 showcasing Contemporary Indian Cuisine at an affordable price while creating an atmosphere that makes the diner feel at home with family and friends.



Indigo Indian Bistro’s Grand Reopening Event is scheduled during Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights marking the Hindu New Year, on November 4, 2021.