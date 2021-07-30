Ingoy Graham

A Celebration of Life was held for Ingoy Graham at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Dr. Gevan Spinney officiating. Family and friends gathered for visitation at 2:00 p.m. until service time.



Ingoy was born on August 26, 1978 in Laos and passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Bossier City, LA.



She immigrated to the United States with her family at the age of 2. She worked at the Horseshoe Casino as a table games supervisor for many years, where she met her husband Geoffrey and began many lasting friendships. She was also a talented pool player and played in the APA for many years, even competing at Nationals in Las Vegas twice. Most of all, she loved being a mother to her two sons, and spending time with her family.



Whether at work, at home with family (especially her sons and young nieces and nephews), at the pool hall, or at the local youth baseball fields where her son played and she was well known, her friendly demeanor and vibrant personality won the hearts of everyone. Her warm smile brightened the room, even during her final days.



Ingoy is survived by her husband, Geoffrey Graham; sons Jonas Branch (Emily) and Noah Graham; parents, Boungnou and Duangpy Simmaly; sister, Duangdy “Dee Dee” Duncan (Shawn); brother, Thanouthong Simmaly and Joseph Simmaly (Jill) as well as extended family members and many friends.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ingoy’s name to the Cancer Research Institute, www.cancerresearch.org. Our hope is that a day will come when no one will ever again have to endure the pain and suffering of cancer and the treatment it requires.

