Initial unemployment insurance claims drop for week ending June 15

BATON ROUGE – The initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending June 15, 2019 dropped to 2,372 from the previous week’s total of 2,818.

For a comparison, during the week ending June 16, 2018, 2,541 initial claims were filed.

The four-week moving average of initial claims increased to 2,683 from the previous week’s average of 2,664.

The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending June 15, 2019 increased to 16,384 from the previous week’s total of 15,358. The continued claims were below the comparable figure of 18,306 for the week ending June 16, 2018.

The four-week moving average of continued claims increased to 15,004 from the previous week’s average of 14,255.