Initial unemployment insurance claims rise for week ending April 27

BATON ROUGE – The initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Apr 27, 2019 rose to 2,030 from the previous week’s total of 1,593.

For a comparison, during the week ending Apr 28, 2018, 2,242 initial claims were filed.

The four-week moving average of initial claims increased to 1,792 from the previous week’s average of 1,701.



The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending Apr 27, 2019 decreased to 13,136 from the previous week’s total of 13,218. The continued claims were below the comparable figure of 15,278 for the week ending Apr 28, 2018.



The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 13,359 from the previous week’s average of 13,646.



To view unemployment insurance claims data for prior weeks, visit www.laworks.net and select Labor Market Information, scroll down the LMI page and select Unemployment Insurance (UI) Claims Data.